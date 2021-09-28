Citigroup Lowers Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) to Neutral

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. HSBC upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

