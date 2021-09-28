Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) SVP Sells $108,228.75 in Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CVEO opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.00 million, a P/E ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

