Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $232.24 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.82.
In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $341,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.