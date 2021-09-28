Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $232.24 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.82.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $341,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

