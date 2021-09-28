Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 32.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 777,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after purchasing an additional 190,479 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $8,081,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 988,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 73,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $5,384,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

CBSH opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

