Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Shares of CMC opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.