Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

