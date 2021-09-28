Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 109,963 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 2,064.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,963 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.96% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRT. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,363,000 after purchasing an additional 305,311 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $96.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.76. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

