Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.94 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 1,564.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

