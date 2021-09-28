Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 35,826 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $82.27.

