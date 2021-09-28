Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $29.06 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,167,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,578,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,838 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,091,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,141,000 after buying an additional 96,766 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 908,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

VZ traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,300,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $224.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

