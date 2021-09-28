Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,007,673,000 after purchasing an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after buying an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after buying an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,619,036,000 after purchasing an additional 376,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $4,826,161. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $7.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,009. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

