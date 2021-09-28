Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $103.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,726.77. The company had a trading volume of 37,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,535. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,436.00 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,801.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,516.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,766 shares of company stock worth $406,390,466. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

