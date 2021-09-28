Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 83,383 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,383 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.24% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $25,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $869,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $335,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. 8,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

