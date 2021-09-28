Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. 161,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,959. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,374,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 232,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $9,784,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 199,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

