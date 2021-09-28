Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives $22.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NYSE:COMP traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 110,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,015. Compass has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.81.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

