Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Trading 12.8% Higher

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) shares traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.35. 2,220 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Computershare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31.

Computershare Ltd. engages in the provision of investor services, plan services, communication services, business services, stakeholder relationship management services and technology services. It operates through following business segments: Issuer Services, Mortgage Services & Property Rental Services, Employee Share Plans & Voucher Services, Business Service, Communication Services & Utilities, and Technology Services.

