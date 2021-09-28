Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.41.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total transaction of $1,135,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,555.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

