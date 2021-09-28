Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Given New $6.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of CDOR stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of Condor Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

