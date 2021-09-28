Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,912 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $170.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

