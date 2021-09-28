Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $3.09 Million in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Largo Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $105,846,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Largo Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $1,111,000.

NYSE LGO opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.81 million and a PE ratio of 35.41. Largo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LGO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

