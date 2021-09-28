Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 108,330 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,330 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

