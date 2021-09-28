Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 147,873 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147,873 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 35,398 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,390 shares of company stock worth $1,245,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.99. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

