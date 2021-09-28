Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 14,846 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,218,000 after purchasing an additional 445,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,671,000 after acquiring an additional 97,290 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,275,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

