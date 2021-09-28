Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 77,672 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 77,672 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $105,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $85.54 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

