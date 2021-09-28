Contrasting Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Golden Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -4.00 Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.00 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.44

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fury Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fury Gold Mines and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Fury Gold Mines presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 155.27%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73%

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Golden Minerals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.