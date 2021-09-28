Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 6,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 292,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

CNVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

