Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 554,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,334. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

