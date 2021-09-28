Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 214,012 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.