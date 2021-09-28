Corporate Office Properties Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 135.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $11,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

