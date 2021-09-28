County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) versus CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Critical Survey

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares County Bancorp and CB Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $69.72 million 3.16 $5.48 million $1.56 23.46 CB Financial Services $56.94 million 2.19 -$10.64 million $1.63 14.20

County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

County Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and CB Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 26.55% 11.44% 1.25% CB Financial Services -21.05% 8.37% 0.78%

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. County Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CB Financial Services pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CB Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for County Bancorp and CB Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

County Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $31.77, suggesting a potential downside of 13.20%. CB Financial Services has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.57%. Given County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Summary

County Bancorp beats CB Financial Services on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses. Community Bank was founded in 1901 while CB Financial Services was established in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, PA.

