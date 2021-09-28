Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

COUP opened at $239.90 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.63. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.18.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $145,491.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,930.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,113 shares of company stock worth $38,461,273. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

