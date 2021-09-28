Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€192.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €201.50 ($237.06).

EPA:RI opened at €192.25 ($226.18) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €184.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €177.42. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

