Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Rating Increased to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a C$3.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$2.50. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.99.

TSE CR opened at C$3.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.62. The company has a market cap of C$493.22 million and a P/E ratio of -54.31. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$3.20.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

