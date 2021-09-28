CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $49.38 on Monday. CRH has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

