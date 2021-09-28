Critical Analysis: Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) vs. 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bill.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 2U and Bill.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $774.53 million 3.31 -$216.48 million ($2.17) -15.82 Bill.com $238.26 million 102.94 -$98.72 million ($0.85) -304.44

Bill.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 2U. Bill.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2U, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 2U and Bill.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 3 5 0 2.63 Bill.com 0 3 11 0 2.79

2U currently has a consensus target price of $57.67, suggesting a potential upside of 67.98%. Bill.com has a consensus target price of $247.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.55%. Given 2U’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 2U is more favorable than Bill.com.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Bill.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -17.79% -13.52% -7.51% Bill.com -41.43% -6.22% -1.90%

Volatility & Risk

2U has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bill.com has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bill.com beats 2U on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. The Alternative Credential segment provides premium online short courses and technical, skills-based boot camps through relationships with nonprofit colleges and universities. The company was founded by Christopher J. Paucek on April 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, MD.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

