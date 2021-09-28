Critical Review: Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) versus Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viant Technology and Cardlytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $165.25 million 5.05 $20.64 million $20.64 0.67 Cardlytics $186.89 million 16.86 -$55.42 million ($2.05) -46.53

Viant Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics -41.88% -15.50% -8.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Viant Technology and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Viant Technology presently has a consensus price target of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 142.60%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.43%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Summary

Viant Technology beats Cardlytics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

