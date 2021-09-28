Critical Survey: Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) versus RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME)

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Alliance Data Systems and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 1 7 10 0 2.50 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus target price of $113.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.86%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than RTCORE.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and RTCORE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $4.52 billion 1.15 $213.70 million $9.06 11.51 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 16.56% 55.02% 4.23% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 11.64, meaning that its stock price is 1,064% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats RTCORE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

RTCORE Company Profile

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

