Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

CROX traded down $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.28. 30,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,201. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.01 and its 200 day moving average is $113.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth approximately $9,613,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 696,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,180,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

