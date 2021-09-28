Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “ouperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CRON opened at C$7.44 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$6.55 and a 52-week high of C$20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -14.31.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

