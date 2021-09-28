Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

CMLS stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $4.87 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $250.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

