Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi Sells 2,200 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $127.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,594,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,538,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after buying an additional 233,690 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

