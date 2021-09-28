Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Up to $23.14

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $24.21. Dana shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 2,790 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dana from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Dana alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dana by 317.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dana in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Dana in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.