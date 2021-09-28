Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,056,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 267,126 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,088,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock traded down $10.55 on Tuesday, hitting $305.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,726. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.79 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $218.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $314.65 and its 200-day moving average is $272.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.