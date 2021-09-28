Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

DRI opened at $159.81 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,990 shares of company stock worth $21,592,858 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

