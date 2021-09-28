Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $159.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.56. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,990 shares of company stock worth $21,592,858. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.