Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Truist Securities

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $159.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.82 and a 200 day moving average of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,990 shares of company stock valued at $21,592,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,655,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $217,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

