DATA One Day Trading Volume Tops $257,107.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $257,107.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00123874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044145 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

