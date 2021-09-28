David Mitchell Benck Acquires 2,000 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 573,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

