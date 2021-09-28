Davis R M Inc. Has $893,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $356.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock worth $328,809,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.