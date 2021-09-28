Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 15.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,086,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 3M by 37.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,845,000 after acquiring an additional 584,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 283.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 786,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,505,000 after buying an additional 581,300 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $181.79 on Tuesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Argus raised their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.